Guardsmen rocked the city of Tempe with a concert on May 6th, 2017. The 108th Army Band hosted Operation Rockstar, where 5 bands and 3 soloists competed for top honors and prizes presented by USO Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 19:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|525061
|VIRIN:
|170506-A-MZ123-007
|Filename:
|DOD_104369377
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
This work, Operation Rockstar 2017 - with slate, by SGT Christopher Alcocer, SGT Monique Quinones and SSG Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
