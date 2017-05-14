Marine Corps' First Medal of Honor

On May 15, 1863, Cpl. John F. Mackie became the first Marine to receive the Medal of Honor. Mackie received the medal for his bravery when the USS Galena was attacked during the Civil War. Although the ship encountered heavy gunfire, Mackie fearlessly maintained defenses even when men around him were killed or wounded. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Sweet)
