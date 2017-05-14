(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps' First Medal of Honor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Video by Cpl. Robert Sweet 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    On May 15, 1863, Cpl. John F. Mackie became the first Marine to receive the Medal of Honor. Mackie received the medal for his bravery when the USS Galena was attacked during the Civil War. Although the ship encountered heavy gunfire, Mackie fearlessly maintained defenses even when men around him were killed or wounded. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Sweet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 19:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525059
    VIRIN: 170514-M-JM737-639
    Filename: DOD_104369375
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps' First Medal of Honor, by Cpl Robert Sweet, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Medal of Honor
    History
    Marine Corps History
    Cpl. Mackie

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT