Marine Corps' First Medal of Honor

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525059" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On May 15, 1863, Cpl. John F. Mackie became the first Marine to receive the Medal of Honor. Mackie received the medal for his bravery when the USS Galena was attacked during the Civil War. Although the ship encountered heavy gunfire, Mackie fearlessly maintained defenses even when men around him were killed or wounded. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Sweet)