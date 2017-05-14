(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Canadian Mechanized Group crosses bridge to begin Exercise Maple Resolve 17

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Derek Smith 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Troops of the 2nd Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group conducts bridge crossing operations to move on objectives at the beginning of Exercise Maple Resolve 17.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 17:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Canadian Mechanized Group crosses bridge to begin Exercise Maple Resolve 17, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

