Oklahoma Army National Guard medical evacuation unit deploys to Kosovo

Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, bid farewell to their loved ones during a departure ceremony May 14, 2017. The 169th is deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian, where they will provide medical evacuation operations. Package ready to air.