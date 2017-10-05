(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dr. Julia Crutchfield OAY Video

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Craft 

    Hurlburt Field

    Dr. Julia Crutchfield was recognized as Air Force Special Operations Command’s 2016 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, Civilian Category IV, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 10, 2017

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 17:25
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Julia Crutchfield OAY Video, by TSgt Eric Craft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    OAY
    Dr. Crutchfield
    Air Force Special Operations Command’s 2016 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

