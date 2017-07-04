Blue Flag provides operation level training in a virtual and constructive environment to train military leaders for multi-domain command control.
This work, Blue Flag 17-1, by A1C Christina Ensley, A1C Mychal Fox and A1C Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
