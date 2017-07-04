(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blue Flag 17-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christina Ensley, Airman 1st Class Mychal Fox and Airman 1st Class Megan Qualls

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Blue Flag provides operation level training in a virtual and constructive environment to train military leaders for multi-domain command control.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 14:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524979
    VIRIN: 170407-F-IZ506-001
    Filename: DOD_104367810
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Flag 17-1, by A1C Christina Ensley, A1C Mychal Fox and A1C Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Flag 17-1

    TAGS

    Nevada
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    Space
    Nellis
    4th Fleet
    Command and Control
    Florida
    Navy
    Colorado
    Nellis Air Base
    Space command
    505th CTS
    Sean Buck
    Blue Flag
    Multi-domain
    USAFSPC
    Larry Overmyer
    Merrick Green

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT