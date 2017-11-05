"Command Sgt. Maj. Hough welcome to Brooke Army Medical Center. It’s great to have you here. I just want to give you an update on where we are on the 68W utilization program. The medics are expanding their skills and maintaining their core competencies that they’ll need to have in order to deploy." (U.S. Army video by Corey Toye)
|05.11.2017
|05.15.2017 14:02
|Package
|524974
|170511-A-VR118-0002
|DOD_104367652
|00:02:10
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
This work, 68W Utilization Program Update, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
