(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    68W Utilization Program Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Corey Toye 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    "Command Sgt. Maj. Hough welcome to Brooke Army Medical Center. It’s great to have you here. I just want to give you an update on where we are on the 68W utilization program. The medics are expanding their skills and maintaining their core competencies that they’ll need to have in order to deploy." (U.S. Army video by Corey Toye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524974
    VIRIN: 170511-A-VR118-0002
    Filename: DOD_104367652
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68W Utilization Program Update, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WTC
    Secretary of the Army
    Defense Information School
    Defense Media Activity
    Army
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    DCOM
    Public Health Command
    AMEDD
    JBSA
    Warrior Transition Command
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Western Regional Medical Command
    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs
    Europe Regional Medical Command
    WRMC
    PRMC
    ERMC
    OTSG
    NRMC
    Regional Health Command - Pacific
    Northern Regional Medical Command
    Medical Research and Materiel Command
    The Joint Commission
    Regional Health Command – Central (Provisional)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT