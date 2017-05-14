(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Conduct Explosives Training

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers going through the 12B Combat Engineer reclassification course at the McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, get hands-on training with explosives May 14, 2017. A total of 32 Soldiers took part in the exercise in Eastover, South Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524972
    VIRIN: 170514-A-DH163-001
    Filename: DOD_104367524
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Conduct Explosives Training, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    combat engineers
    OKNG
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    South Carolina National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Eastover
    SCARNG
    SCNG
    PANG
    McCrady Training Center
    218th RTI
    218th Regiment (LDR)
    12B reclass
    218th Regional Training Institute

