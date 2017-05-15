(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for May 15, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    US, Singapore, Thai Navies Enhance Cooperation during Multilateral CARAT, Did You Know Photocopying A Government ID Is Illegal?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 524963
    VIRIN: 170515-N-QI228-002
    Filename: DOD_104367257
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for May 15, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    South China Sea
    Navy
    Sailor
    Royal Thai navy
    Republic of Singapore navy
    All Hands Update
    common access card
    LCS 4
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise
    USS Coronado
    Title 18
    US Code Part I
    Chapter 33
    Section 701
    U.S. government ID

