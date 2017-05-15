155th ABCT Deploys to the NTC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three interviews and B-Roll are included in this video to support the story below.



JACKSON, Miss.- The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, will participate in a National Training Center combat training exercise at Fort Irwin, California from May 18-June 15.



The NTC rotation will showcase 155th ABCT and supporting unit partnerships,

demonstrating the U.S. Army's Total Force Policy. The plan requires one total force, the active Army, Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve to provide operating and generating forces in support of the National Military Strategy and Army commitments worldwide. Collectively, approximately 5,500 Army and Air Force personnel will participate in the joint exercise. This figure also includes Soldiers from Laurel's 184th Sustainment Command and personnel from approximately 10 other Mississippi Army and Air National Guard units.



An NTC rotation replicates the tough, realistic operational environment that

America's war fighters face in combat; the training is relevant and quickly adaptable to emerging threats and technologies in the current operational

environments and for tomorrow's challenges. The training is reflective of

the complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include:

guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces woven into

one dynamic environment.