Check out this week's episode of Real Quick. We've got free movie showings, deployed spouses dinner and more coming up. For more information check out www.mccslejeune-newriver.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524948
|VIRIN:
|170515-M-PK622-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104366945
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Real Quick Ep. 16, by Sgt Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
