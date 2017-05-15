(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Education: What's A GI Bill?

    NV, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Qualls 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This production explains the main differences between the Post 9/11 GI Bill and the Montgomery GI Bill with help from Airman First Class Megan Qualls.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524929
    VIRIN: 051517-F-NN866-001
    Filename: DOD_104366554
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Education: What's A GI Bill?, by A1C Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    college
    service
    GI Bill
    benefits
    students
    military
    Education
    Air Force
    training
    member
    fees
    tuition
    coverage
    paying
    higher learning
    learners

