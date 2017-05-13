(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 National Police Week Candlelight Vigil - Photo Montage

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Robert Frongello and Ozzy Trevino

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Thousands of law enforcement officers and agents gathered on the National Mall for a candlelight vigil held in memory of fallen police officers nationally on Saturday, May 13, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event. Some photographs used were courtesy Barry Bahler, Department of Homeland Security.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 National Police Week Candlelight Vigil - Photo Montage, by Robert Frongello and Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CBPHonorsFallen

