Thousands of law enforcement officers and agents gathered on the National Mall for a candlelight vigil held in memory of fallen police officers nationally on Saturday, May 13, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event. Some photographs used were courtesy Barry Bahler, Department of Homeland Security.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524920
|VIRIN:
|170131-H-BF911-5132
|Filename:
|DOD_104366482
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 National Police Week Candlelight Vigil - Photo Montage, by Robert Frongello and Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
