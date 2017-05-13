(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP National Police Week 5K Run - Photo Montage

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Donna Burton and Robert Frongello

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection honors officers and agents who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation by participating in a united 5K run in their honor in Washington, D.C on May 13, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 09:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524918
    VIRIN: 170131-H-BF911-5151
    Filename: DOD_104366369
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP National Police Week 5K Run - Photo Montage, by Donna Burton and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    National Police Week
    OFO
    USBP
    CBPHonorsFallen
    2017cbpnpw

