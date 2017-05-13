U.S. Customs and Border Protection honors officers and agents who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation by participating in a united 5K run in their honor in Washington, D.C on May 13, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 09:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524918
|VIRIN:
|170131-H-BF911-5151
|Filename:
|DOD_104366369
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP National Police Week 5K Run - Photo Montage, by Donna Burton and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
