170509-OKI-STOPTHIEF-VIDEO

HEADLINE: THEFTS FROM CARS ON KADENA AIR BASE ARE 100 PERCENT PREVENTABLE.



LEAD: IN RECOGNITION OF NATIONAL POLICE WEEK, MAY 15 THROUGH MAY 21, AIR FORCE STAFF SERGEANT LUCAS DRAKE, 18TH SECURITY FORCES SQUADRON, TALKS ABOUT CRIME ON KADENA AIR BASE.



SUGGESTED LEAD: IN RECOGNITION OF NATIONAL POLICE WEEK PETTY OFFICER RICHARD DOOLIN TALKED TO A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER ON KADENA AIR BASE.

SUGGESTED TAG: ACCORDING TO STAFF SERGEANT DRAKE THERE HAS BEEN A 42 PERCENT DECREASE IN OVERALL CRIME ON KADENA AIR BASE FROM THE LAST QUARTER OF 2016.