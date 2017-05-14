Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, bid farewell to their loved ones during a departure ceremony May 14, 2017. The 169th is deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian, where they will provide medical evacuation operations. BROLL
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524862
|VIRIN:
|170514-A-KJ752-827
|Filename:
|DOD_104365344
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Army National Guard Medical Evacuation Unit Deploys to Kosovo, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
