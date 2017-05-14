SSG Sergio Orozco assigned to 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, sends a Happy Mother's Day shout out to his mom and wife currently in El Paso, Texas. he's currently deployed to OB Fenty, Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 10:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524849
|VIRIN:
|170514-A-YQ146-005
|Filename:
|DOD_104365082
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|AF
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
This work, SSG Sergio Orozco, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
