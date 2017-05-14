(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SSG Sergio Orozco

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julie Wallace-Myles 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    SSG Sergio Orozco assigned to 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, sends a Happy Mother's Day shout out to his mom and wife currently in El Paso, Texas. he's currently deployed to OB Fenty, Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 10:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524849
    VIRIN: 170514-A-YQ146-005
    Filename: DOD_104365082
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: AF
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Sergio Orozco, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FAMILIES
    fort bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    1st Armored Division
    SOLDIERS
    Mothers Day
    KFOX14

