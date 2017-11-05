(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eager Lion 2017 Non-Lethal Weapons Training

    JORDAN

    05.11.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Lucio 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Military Police Company Alpha, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, and the Jordanian 77th Marine Battalion, participate in a Non-Lethal Weapons and Tactics Course during Eager Lion 17, May 11, 2017. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise in Jordan designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. This year's iteration is comprised of about 7,400 military personnel from more than 20 nations that will respond to scenarios involving border security, command and control, cyber defense and battlespace management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Y. Lucio/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 09:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524837
    VIRIN: 170511-M-UX416-001
    Filename: DOD_104365004
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2017 Non-Lethal Weapons Training, by Cpl Jessica Lucio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCENTCOM
    Jordan
    Integration
    JAF
    Drills
    USNavy
    EagerLion
    2017
    CombatCamera
    USMarineCorps
    EAGERLION17
    EagerLion2017
    JordanianArmedForces
    MedicalEvacuation
    PumaHelicopter
    NavalAmphibiousForceTaskForce515thMarineExpeditionaryBrigade
    Buildingrelationships
    NonLethalWeaponsTraining
    4thLawEnforcementBattalion

