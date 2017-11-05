Eager Lion 2017 Non-Lethal Weapons Training

U.S. Marines with Military Police Company Alpha, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, and the Jordanian 77th Marine Battalion, participate in a Non-Lethal Weapons and Tactics Course during Eager Lion 17, May 11, 2017. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise in Jordan designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. This year's iteration is comprised of about 7,400 military personnel from more than 20 nations that will respond to scenarios involving border security, command and control, cyber defense and battlespace management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Y. Lucio/Released)
|05.11.2017
|05.14.2017 09:27
|Package
|524837
|170511-M-UX416-001
|DOD_104365004
|00:01:36
|JO
