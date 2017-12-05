(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Soldiers Compete in the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Austin Majors 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment competed in the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017. Competitors from Austria, France, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and the U.S. battled it out to claim the prize of being called the best tank crew in Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524832
    VIRIN: 170512-A-UA021-044
    Filename: DOD_104364912
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers Compete in the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017, by SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Tank
    NATO
    4ID
    Interoperability
    Fort Carson
    USAREUR
    1-66 AR
    3 ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017

