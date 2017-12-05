US Soldiers Compete in Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017 B-roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524825" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment competed in the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017. Competitors from Austria, France, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and the U.S. battled it out to claim the prize of being called the best tank crew in Europe.