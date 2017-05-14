Quick Reaction Force Camp Zarka: Jordanian, United Kingdom, US and Canadian military forces conduct a planning session for air assault operations. The Jordanian planning cell included a female engagement team.
Suggested Lead: A multinational team gathered at the Jordanian Air Support Cell to conduct a plans session for air assault operations. Army Staff Sgt. Christal Crawford has the story.
Suggested Tag: This is the first time the Jordanian Armed Forces Quick Reaction Force included females in the planning process.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 04:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524807
|VIRIN:
|170514-A-DK056-128
|Filename:
|DOD_104364809
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multinational planners meet at Camp Zarqa, Jordan during Exercise Eager Lion 17, by SSG Christal Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT