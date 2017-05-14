(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multinational planners meet at Camp Zarqa, Jordan during Exercise Eager Lion 17

    JORDAN

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christal Crawford 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Quick Reaction Force Camp Zarka: Jordanian, United Kingdom, US and Canadian military forces conduct a planning session for air assault operations. The Jordanian planning cell included a female engagement team.

    Suggested Lead: A multinational team gathered at the Jordanian Air Support Cell to conduct a plans session for air assault operations. Army Staff Sgt. Christal Crawford has the story.

    Suggested Tag: This is the first time the Jordanian Armed Forces Quick Reaction Force included females in the planning process.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 04:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524807
    VIRIN: 170514-A-DK056-128
    Filename: DOD_104364809
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational planners meet at Camp Zarqa, Jordan during Exercise Eager Lion 17, by SSG Christal Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    Current operations
    Jordan
    British Army
    Canadian Army
    Staff officer
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Central
    logistics officer
    Jordanian Armed Forces
    Christal Crawford
    EAGERLION17
    Exercise Eager Lion 17
    Chris Valle
    Isra Allawi
    Military Planners
    Camp Zarqa

