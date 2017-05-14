Multinational planners meet at Camp Zarqa, Jordan during Exercise Eager Lion 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Quick Reaction Force Camp Zarka: Jordanian, United Kingdom, US and Canadian military forces conduct a planning session for air assault operations. The Jordanian planning cell included a female engagement team.



Suggested Lead: A multinational team gathered at the Jordanian Air Support Cell to conduct a plans session for air assault operations. Army Staff Sgt. Christal Crawford has the story.



Suggested Tag: This is the first time the Jordanian Armed Forces Quick Reaction Force included females in the planning process.