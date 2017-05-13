(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Nelson Aponte Reyes - Mother's Day Shoutout

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.13.2017

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Staff Sgt. Nelson Aponte Reyes, with 16th CAB, 7th ID, sends a Mother's Day greeting to Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. & Fort Benning, Ga. from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 14:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524775
    VIRIN: 170513-F-EU155-1009
    Filename: DOD_104364516
    Length: 00:00:39
    Language: Spanish
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Hometown: AGUAS BUENAS, PR
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Nelson Aponte Reyes - Mother's Day Shoutout, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Puerto Rico
    JBLM
    Mother's Day
    Aguas Buenas

