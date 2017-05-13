Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe,
and Maj. Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, general commander, Polish Armed Forces (PAF),
sign the PAF Noncommissioned Officer Corps assessment during a visit to the
new Mission Command Element-Atlantic Resolve division headquarters in
Poznan, Poland, May 13, 2017. A collaborative effort between U.S. Army and
Polish Army forces, the assessment identified several key aspects of
empowering and strengthening the Polish NCO Corps to enhance readiness,
increase efficiencies in resource management and ensure competency and
professionalism within the PAF. Providing mission command of U.S. forces
deployed to eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the MCE
serves as the intermediate headquarters for more than 6,000 service members
conducting bilateral training operations and multinational exercises with
host nation defense forces in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia,
Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The relocation of the tactical division
headquarters to Poland enhances mission command of U.S. rotational forces
and units assigned deployed to support NATO Allies and Partners preparedness
to respond to any threat or crisis.
This work, Polish and US Leaders Sign the Polish Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Corps Assessment, by MAJ Anthony Clas and SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
