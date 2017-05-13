(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Polish and US Leaders Sign the Polish Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Corps Assessment

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.13.2017

    Video by Maj. Anthony Clas and Sgt. Austin Majors

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe,
    and Maj. Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, general commander, Polish Armed Forces (PAF),
    sign the PAF Noncommissioned Officer Corps assessment during a visit to the
    new Mission Command Element-Atlantic Resolve division headquarters in
    Poznan, Poland, May 13, 2017. A collaborative effort between U.S. Army and
    Polish Army forces, the assessment identified several key aspects of
    empowering and strengthening the Polish NCO Corps to enhance readiness,
    increase efficiencies in resource management and ensure competency and
    professionalism within the PAF. Providing mission command of U.S. forces
    deployed to eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the MCE
    serves as the intermediate headquarters for more than 6,000 service members
    conducting bilateral training operations and multinational exercises with
    host nation defense forces in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia,
    Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The relocation of the tactical division
    headquarters to Poland enhances mission command of U.S. rotational forces
    and units assigned deployed to support NATO Allies and Partners preparedness
    to respond to any threat or crisis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524769
    VIRIN: 170513-A-AC351-334
    Filename: DOD_104364510
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish and US Leaders Sign the Polish Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Corps Assessment, by MAJ Anthony Clas and SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    NCO
    interoperability
    Poland
    USAREUR
    Strong Europe
    Mission Command Element

