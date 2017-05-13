Polish and US Leaders Sign the Polish Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Corps Assessment

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe,

and Maj. Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, general commander, Polish Armed Forces (PAF),

sign the PAF Noncommissioned Officer Corps assessment during a visit to the

new Mission Command Element-Atlantic Resolve division headquarters in

Poznan, Poland, May 13, 2017. A collaborative effort between U.S. Army and

Polish Army forces, the assessment identified several key aspects of

empowering and strengthening the Polish NCO Corps to enhance readiness,

increase efficiencies in resource management and ensure competency and

professionalism within the PAF. Providing mission command of U.S. forces

deployed to eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the MCE

serves as the intermediate headquarters for more than 6,000 service members

conducting bilateral training operations and multinational exercises with

host nation defense forces in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia,

Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The relocation of the tactical division

headquarters to Poland enhances mission command of U.S. rotational forces

and units assigned deployed to support NATO Allies and Partners preparedness

to respond to any threat or crisis.