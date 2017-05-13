WO1 Kim Davis, with 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, sends a Mother's Day greeting to Fort Bliss, Texas from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 14:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524759
|VIRIN:
|170513-F-EU155-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_104364497
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WO1 Kim Davis - Mother's Day Shoutout, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT