(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Lt. Serena Cooper - Mother's Day Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.13.2017

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    1st Lt. Serena Cooper, with 1st Cavalry Division, Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, sends a Mother's Day greeting to Newport News, Va. from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 14:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524758
    VIRIN: 170513-F-EU155-1003
    Filename: DOD_104364496
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Serena Cooper - Mother's Day Shoutout, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Newport News
    VA
    Mother's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT