    75th Anniversary of the Fall of Corregidor

    PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Adams 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Regiment attend the 75th anniversary of the fall of Corregidor during World War II on Corregidor, Cavite, May 6, 2017. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marines, soldiers, sailors and Filipinos who fought and sacrificed to defend the Philippines during World War II. (U.S. Marine Video by Sgt. David J. Adams)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524722
    VIRIN: 170506-M-SE916-1003
    Filename: DOD_104364241
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the Fall of Corregidor, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    4th Marines
    Corregidor

