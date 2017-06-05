video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Regiment attend the 75th anniversary of the fall of Corregidor during World War II on Corregidor, Cavite, May 6, 2017. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marines, soldiers, sailors and Filipinos who fought and sacrificed to defend the Philippines during World War II. (U.S. Marine Video by Sgt. David J. Adams)