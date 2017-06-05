U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Regiment attend the 75th anniversary of the fall of Corregidor during World War II on Corregidor, Cavite, May 6, 2017. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marines, soldiers, sailors and Filipinos who fought and sacrificed to defend the Philippines during World War II. (U.S. Marine Video by Sgt. David J. Adams)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 10:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524722
|VIRIN:
|170506-M-SE916-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_104364241
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Anniversary of the Fall of Corregidor, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT