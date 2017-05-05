(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    For God and Country

    JORDAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christal Crawford, Maj. Angel Jackson and Sgt. Cory Leatherman

    U.S. Army Central   

    During Exercise Eager Lion 17 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan, one Army NCO took a
    pledge of faith for God and country. Army MAJ Angel Jackson has the story.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For God and Country, by SSG Christal Crawford, MAJ Angel Jackson and SGT Cory Leatherman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

