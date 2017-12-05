May 2017 Razor Talon B-Roll. 336th Fighter Squadron, 333rd FS and 334th FS participated in this month's Razor Talon. Take-offs of F-15E Strike Eagles and KC-135R Stratotanker.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524519
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-FU646-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104362970
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170516-F-FU646, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT