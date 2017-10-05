Paladin artillery crewmembers assigned to Battery B., 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division train during Iron Focus May 10 at the Orogrande training site. Iron Focus 17 training enables the commander to focus on leadership, training, and resources on improving 2-1 AD’s combat readiness and worldwide operations during their transition from a Training and Doctrine Command to Forces Command.
Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 17:21
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|524515
VIRIN:
|170510-A-GA562-003
Filename:
|DOD_104362870
Length:
|00:01:14
Location:
|OROGRANDE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4-27 FA, 1AD Suppressive Fire during Iron Focus 17, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
