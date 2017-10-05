(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4-27 FA, 1AD Suppressive Fire during Iron Focus 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OROGRANDE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Paladin artillery crewmembers assigned to Battery B., 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division train during Iron Focus May 10 at the Orogrande training site. Iron Focus 17 training enables the commander to focus on leadership, training, and resources on improving 2-1 AD’s combat readiness and worldwide operations during their transition from a Training and Doctrine Command to Forces Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524515
    VIRIN: 170510-A-GA562-003
    Filename: DOD_104362870
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: OROGRANDE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-27 FA, 1AD Suppressive Fire during Iron Focus 17, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    1 AD
    Iron Soldiers
    Readiness
    IronFocus
    Old Iron Side
    Tough Realistic Training
    Americas Tank Division
    Iron Focus 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT