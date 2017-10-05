4-27 FA, 1AD Suppressive Fire during Iron Focus 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524515" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paladin artillery crewmembers assigned to Battery B., 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division train during Iron Focus May 10 at the Orogrande training site. Iron Focus 17 training enables the commander to focus on leadership, training, and resources on improving 2-1 AD’s combat readiness and worldwide operations during their transition from a Training and Doctrine Command to Forces Command.