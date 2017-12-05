2017 Sentry Eagle Open House

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join the 173rd Fighter Wing on July 22, 2017 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon for the biennial Sentry Eagle Open House. This free event is open to the public and is a chance for everyone to see the daily flightline operations at the "Land of No Slack!"