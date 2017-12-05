Join the 173rd Fighter Wing on July 22, 2017 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon for the biennial Sentry Eagle Open House. This free event is open to the public and is a chance for everyone to see the daily flightline operations at the "Land of No Slack!"
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 16:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|524509
|VIRIN:
|170512-Z-PL933-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104362837
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Sentry Eagle Open House, by TSgt Jason Van Mourik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
