    2017 Sentry Eagle Open House

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Van Mourik 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Join the 173rd Fighter Wing on July 22, 2017 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon for the biennial Sentry Eagle Open House. This free event is open to the public and is a chance for everyone to see the daily flightline operations at the "Land of No Slack!"

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 16:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 524509
    VIRIN: 170512-Z-PL933-001
    Filename: DOD_104362837
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Sentry Eagle Open House, by TSgt Jason Van Mourik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Community
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Airman
    Civic Engagment

