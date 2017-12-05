(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Harrison Clean Up Day 2017

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Spc. Michael Hunnisett 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from various units at Fort William Henry Harrison, Mont. participate in a clean up of the post. This clean up directly paralleled the 125th anniversary of congressional approval to build a fort in, or around Helena, Mont. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Hunnisett / Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524505
    VIRIN: 170512-A-CQ037-938
    Filename: DOD_104362821
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Harrison Clean Up Day 2017, by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

