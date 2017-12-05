Soldiers from various units at Fort William Henry Harrison, Mont. participate in a clean up of the post. This clean up directly paralleled the 125th anniversary of congressional approval to build a fort in, or around Helena, Mont. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Hunnisett / Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 17:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524505
|VIRIN:
|170512-A-CQ037-938
|Filename:
|DOD_104362821
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Harrison Clean Up Day 2017, by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
