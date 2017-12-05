First Lady Melania Trump is hosting military mothers at the White House to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 16:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|524502
|Filename:
|DOD_104362713
|Length:
|00:10:21
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Lady Honors Military Mothers at White House Event, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
