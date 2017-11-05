Fire in the hole Battle Group Poland Demolition Live-fire Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Battle Group Poland soldiers conduct live-fire demolition training May 11 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, to reinforce their ability to use demolition in a safe and effective manner on the battlefield. Each explosion taught the class about the different charges they can use for destroying caches, demolishing a bridge, creating craters and obstacles with explosives.

(Video clips courtesy of Sgt. Ethan Pratt, Battle Group Poland's Engineering Squadron)