    Fire in the hole Battle Group Poland Demolition Live-fire Training

    POLAND

    05.11.2017

    Video by Spc. Kevin Wang 

    Battle Group Poland

    Battle Group Poland soldiers conduct live-fire demolition training May 11 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, to reinforce their ability to use demolition in a safe and effective manner on the battlefield. Each explosion taught the class about the different charges they can use for destroying caches, demolishing a bridge, creating craters and obstacles with explosives.
    (Video clips courtesy of Sgt. Ethan Pratt, Battle Group Poland's Engineering Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524500
    VIRIN: 170511-A-TS407-001
    Filename: DOD_104362618
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire in the hole Battle Group Poland Demolition Live-fire Training, by SPC Kevin Wang, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    combat engineers
    interoperability
    eFP
    demolition
    deterrence
    Poland
    Sappers
    US Army Europe
    EOD
    C4
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    building relationships
    Mustang Troop
    15th Mechanized Brigade
    deter aggression
    Fire in the Hole
    Strong Europe
    Enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    nation partnerships

