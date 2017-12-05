(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: Wilson Confirmed/Test Pilots/Cricket Hair Tech

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, the Senate confirms Dr. Heather Wilson to be the next SECAF, the Air Force is accepting test pilot applications, and the Air Force Research Lab has developed sensory tech inspired by the fine hairs of crickets and bats. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Wilson Confirmed/Test Pilots/Cricket Hair Tech, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

