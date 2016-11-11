(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    117th Airmen at World Peace Luncheon (B-roll)

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2016

    Video by Senior Airman James Bentley 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Footage of the 2016 Veterans Day World Peace Luncheon in Birmingham, Alabama. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Senior Airman Jim Bentley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2016
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524487
    VIRIN: 161111-Z-DY904-0002
    Filename: DOD_104362443
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Airmen at World Peace Luncheon (B-roll), by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    day
    november
    veterans
    family
    flags
    celebration
    luncheon
    117th

