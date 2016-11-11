Footage of the 2016 Veterans Day World Peace Luncheon in Birmingham, Alabama. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Senior Airman Jim Bentley)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524487
|VIRIN:
|161111-Z-DY904-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104362443
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 117th Airmen at World Peace Luncheon (B-roll), by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT