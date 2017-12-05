(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANG 101 - 30 sec PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kinnan

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    This is a condensed 30 second PSA version of the ANG 101 video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 15:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 524486
    VIRIN: 170512-F-XY957-452
    Filename: DOD_104362442
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG 101 - 30 sec PSA, by MSgt Kelly Collett and TSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ANG
    TEC
    Public Affairs
    MSgt Kelly Collett
    MSgt Timothy Kinnan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT