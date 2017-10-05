(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Focus 2017 Overview PKG

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    PKG about the joint live-fire exercise May 10, 2017, in the training areas near Fort Bliss. Interview with COL Charles Lombardo, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.
    Iron Focus 17 training enables the commander to focus on leadership, training and resources to improve 2-1 AD's combat readiness and worldwide operations during their transition from a Training and Doctrine Command to U.S. Forces Command asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524484
    VIRIN: 170510-D-IV005-208
    Filename: DOD_104362440
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Focus 2017 Overview PKG, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    desert
    Bradley Fighting Vehicles
    AH-64 Apaches
    M1A2 Abrams
    1st Armored Divsion
    IronFocus

