    Around the MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Check out what's been happening Around the MEF!!
    For more information follow the links below!

    I MEF's Operational Capability Assessment
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/233055/marine-expeditionary-force-headquarters-group-supports-joint-exercise

    Ready to strike: Vipers prepare for deployment
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/523625/ready-strike-vipers-prepare-deployment

    Last of its breed: AH-1W conducts final flight
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522429/last-its-breed-ah-1w-conducts-final-flight

    AMA ARG, 15th MEU Conduct Large-Scale Raid
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/3363769/ama-arg-15th-meu-conduct-large-scale-raid

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524442
    VIRIN: 170512-M-TM546-402
    Filename: DOD_104362110
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MEF, by LCpl Robert Alejandre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169
    I MEF
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269
    I Marine Headquarters Group
    I MHG
    Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton
    Operational Capability Assessment
    OCA

