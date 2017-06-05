(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eager Lion 2017 MEDEVAC Drill

    JORDAN

    05.06.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Lucio 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    US Navy and Jordanian Armed Forces service members join forces during a medical evacuation drill during Eager Lion 2017 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center Amman, Jordan on May 6,2017. Eager Lion provides bilateral forces with an opportunity to promote cooperation and interoperability among participating units, build functional capacity, practice crisis management and strengthen our relationship with potential regional threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Y. Lucio)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524438
    VIRIN: 170510-M-UX416-001
    Filename: DOD_104362079
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2017 MEDEVAC Drill, by Cpl Jessica Lucio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Jordan
    Integration
    JAF
    Drills
    USNavy
    EagerLion
    2017
    CombatCamera
    USMarineCorps
    EAGERLION17
    EagerLion2017
    JordanianArmedForces
    MedicalEvacuation
    PumaHelicopter
    NavalAmphibiousForceTaskForce515thMarineExpeditionaryBrigade
    Buildingrelationships

