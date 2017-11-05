(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ALFS 17 Overview

    MALAWI

    05.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    American Forces Network Europe

    "Enhancing Capability through Partnership in Africa" was the theme for ALFS 17. Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Mayen tells us the goal of enhanced cooperation formed through ALFS sessions and other interoperability training is to increase the capacity to build regional security throughout Africa as a whole. (Television Version)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALFS 17 Overview, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USARAF
    Malawi
    ALFS

