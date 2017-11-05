ALFS 17 Overview

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Enhancing Capability through Partnership in Africa" was the theme for ALFS 17. Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Mayen tells us the goal of enhanced cooperation formed through ALFS sessions and other interoperability training is to increase the capacity to build regional security throughout Africa as a whole. (Television Version)