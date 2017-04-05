(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    335th Signal Command (T) Soldier of the Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    A weekly recognition for Soldiers serving in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) and direct reporting units to the 335th Signal Command(Theater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 11:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524408
    VIRIN: 170504-A-BY613-366
    Filename: DOD_104361803
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (T) Soldier of the Week, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    335th Signal Command
    Soldier of the week
    Anthony Florence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT