    Mass Casualty Decon Lines (Night) at Exercise Guardian Response - B-Roll

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    B-Roll from Exercise Guardian Response 17 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524406
    VIRIN: 170512-A-KW677-005
    Filename: DOD_104361792
    Length: 00:09:49
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Decon Lines (Night) at Exercise Guardian Response - B-Roll, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Reserve
    Indiana
    GuardianResponse17

