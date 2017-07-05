(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mathew Harris 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    What is mentorship? Images may come to mind of a formal, rigid process in which an airman gets assigned to study under a superior. However, the Air Force Mentoring Program states it’s more about a relationship in which one person guides and develops another person both personally and professionally.

    The Air Force doctrine emphasizes it not only helps mission success, but also helps Airmen reach their goals. If those two things are important, perhaps mentorship is worth looking into.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 11:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 524395
    VIRIN: 170507-Z-XL332-1001
    Filename: DOD_104361748
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is Mentorship?, by SSgt Mathew Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    What is mentorship?

    Air National Guard
    experience
    guidance
    mentorship
    Air Force
    wisdom

