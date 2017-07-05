What is mentorship? Images may come to mind of a formal, rigid process in which an airman gets assigned to study under a superior. However, the Air Force Mentoring Program states it’s more about a relationship in which one person guides and develops another person both personally and professionally.
The Air Force doctrine emphasizes it not only helps mission success, but also helps Airmen reach their goals. If those two things are important, perhaps mentorship is worth looking into.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 11:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|524395
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-XL332-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104361748
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What is Mentorship?, by SSgt Mathew Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
