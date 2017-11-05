The recently inaugurated Laredo Recruiting Office is staffed with recruiters from CBP’s OFO, USBP and AMO who are on hand to answer applicants’ questions regarding the job application process, provide assistance regarding the electronic submittal of applications, provide resume writing assistance and help guide applicants through the application process. The Laredo Recruitment Office recruits for CBP officer, U.S. Border Patrol agent, Air and Marine agent positions and other non-uniformed CBP positions through recurring open vacancy announcements.
The Laredo Recruiting Office is located at 109 Shiloh Dr., Ste. 300, Laredo, Texas 78045. Assistance is provided on an appointment basis. To make an appointment regarding CBP officer, U.S. Border Patrol agent, Air and Marine agent or other CBP positions, please call 956-753-1702 or 956-753-1734, 956-753-1003 or 956-1704.
This work, CBP Laredo Recruiting Office is Open for Business, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
