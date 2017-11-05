(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Laredo Recruiting Office is Open for Business

    LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Robert Frongello 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    The recently inaugurated Laredo Recruiting Office is staffed with recruiters from CBP’s OFO, USBP and AMO who are on hand to answer applicants’ questions regarding the job application process, provide assistance regarding the electronic submittal of applications, provide resume writing assistance and help guide applicants through the application process. The Laredo Recruitment Office recruits for CBP officer, U.S. Border Patrol agent, Air and Marine agent positions and other non-uniformed CBP positions through recurring open vacancy announcements.

    The Laredo Recruiting Office is located at 109 Shiloh Dr., Ste. 300, Laredo, Texas 78045. Assistance is provided on an appointment basis. To make an appointment regarding CBP officer, U.S. Border Patrol agent, Air and Marine agent or other CBP positions, please call 956-753-1702 or 956-753-1734, 956-753-1003 or 956-1704.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524384
    VIRIN: 170512-H-BF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104361665
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LAREDO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Laredo Recruiting Office is Open for Business, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

