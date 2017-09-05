Interview with Colonel Michael Maguire, Commander of the 415th CBRN Brigade, during Exercise Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 11:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|524381
|VIRIN:
|170512-A-KW677-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104361626
|Length:
|00:07:10
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel Michael Maguire Guardian Response Interview, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
