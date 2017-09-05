Senior enlisted members serve as a bridge between the NCO core and officers. Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Mayen shows us that enabling leaders to discuss and develop ideas on roles and responsibilities, helps strengthen their force as a whole. (Web Version)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 11:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|524378
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-NA915-061
|Filename:
|DOD_104361590
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SGM Program at ALFS 17, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
