Soldiers from all over the U.S. take part in Exercise Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana. This training keeps our soldiers prepared to respond in the event of a chemical attack.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524371
|VIRIN:
|170512-A-KW677-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104361538
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Decon Lines at Exercise Guardian Response, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT