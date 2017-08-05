(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mass Casualty Decon Lines at Exercise Guardian Response

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Soldiers from all over the U.S. take part in Exercise Guardian Response at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana. This training keeps our soldiers prepared to respond in the event of a chemical attack.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524371
    VIRIN: 170512-A-KW677-003
    Filename: DOD_104361538
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Decon Lines at Exercise Guardian Response, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Indiana
    Muscatatuck
    GuardianResponse17
    SPC Higgins

