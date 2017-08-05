All Army Sports: Mission statement by Carole Herr of All Army Sports is at Camp Pendleton, CA. to support All Army Sports Bowling Team.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 09:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|524355
|VIRIN:
|170508-A-UJ522-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104361462
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|GRANADA HILLS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Army Sports Purpose: Carole Herr, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT