    All Army Sports: Commander’s view - COL Lisa Keough

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    COL Lisa Keough, a bowler on the All Army Bowling Team and a commander is at Camp Pendleton, CA to participate in the 2017 Armed Forces Bowling Championship. She offers her opinion why it is important for commanders to encourage their Soldiers to support the All Army Sports Teams. COL Keough is the commander of the Defense Logistics Agency - Europe and Africa. Video by SFC Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL Video shot - 8 May 17 Unit targeted: All Army commanders. TRT 3:32

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 09:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 524351
    VIRIN: 170508-A-UJ522-005
    Filename: DOD_104361455
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Sports: Commander’s view - COL Lisa Keough, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    All Army Sports
    All Army Bowling Team
    COL Lisa Keough

