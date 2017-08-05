All Army Sports: Commander’s view - COL Lisa Keough

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



COL Lisa Keough, a bowler on the All Army Bowling Team and a commander is at Camp Pendleton, CA to participate in the 2017 Armed Forces Bowling Championship. She offers her opinion why it is important for commanders to encourage their Soldiers to support the All Army Sports Teams. COL Keough is the commander of the Defense Logistics Agency - Europe and Africa. Video by SFC Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL Video shot - 8 May 17 Unit targeted: All Army commanders. TRT 3:32