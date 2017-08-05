COL Lisa Keough, a bowler on the All Army Bowling Team and a commander is at Camp Pendleton, CA to participate in the 2017 Armed Forces Bowling Championship. She offers her opinion why it is important for commanders to encourage their Soldiers to support the All Army Sports Teams. COL Keough is the commander of the Defense Logistics Agency - Europe and Africa. Video by SFC Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL Video shot - 8 May 17 Unit targeted: All Army commanders. TRT 3:32
This work, All Army Sports: Commander’s view - COL Lisa Keough, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
