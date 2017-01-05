(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Henderson Hall Endurance Course

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Cpl. August Light 

    Office of Marine Corps Communication

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion (H&S BN), Headquarters Marine Corps, run the Endurance Course at Camp Barrett, Quantico, Va. April 21, 2017. Marines with H&S BN ran the Endurance Course to build camaraderie, unit cohesion and sustain physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. August J. Light)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524348
    VIRIN: 170501-M-DZ507-0001
    Filename: DOD_104361443
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henderson Hall Endurance Course, by Cpl August Light, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Quantico
    Henderson Hall
    Camp Barrett
    Physcial Fitness
    Endurance Corps

